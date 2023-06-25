Russia's M-4 Don highway runs as usual

MOSCOW, 25 June. /TASS/. Traffic on the entire M-4 Don highway is running normally, the Avtodor telegram channel reported.

"Traffic on the entire M-4 Don [highway] is proceeding as usual," the statement said.

Traffic on the M-4 Don towards Rostov-on-Don was partially halted on Saturday, causing traffic jams for many kilometers. Emergency workers and volunteers helped drivers and passengers.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of PMC Wagner founder Evgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country's military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry called the allegations of an attack on PMC Wagner fake news.

On Saturday evening, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held talks with Prigozhin to work out a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that the PMC Wagner was halting the movement of its convoys, which appeared to be heading toward Moscow, turning them around and returning to field camps.