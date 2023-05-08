Zaporozhye NPP suspends reactors in effort to avert Ukrainian provocations — governor

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Officials in the Zaporozhye Region have suspended the reactors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in an effort to prevent provocations by Ukrainian forces, the region’s interim governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Krym-24 television on Monday.

He said Ukrainian forces had started to dump water from the reservoirs.

"The water level [in the Kahovka reservoir] has risen to 17.08 [meters]. We understand it’s a manipulation. The nuclear reactors have been suspended. The fifth reactor is in hot standby," Balitsky said.

The reactors have been suspended because it’s hard to predict what moves Ukrainian forces could make, he said.