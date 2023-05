MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, who survived an assassination attempt on Saturday, has been brought out of drug-induced sleep, his spokesperson Yelizaveta Kondakova told reporters on Sunday.

"He is in as good spirits as can be given the situation. He’s well. He passed along his thanks to his family," she said.

Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleg Nikitin confirmed this information on Telegram.