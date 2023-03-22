Russia investigates Ukrainian drone attack on its oil pumping station

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee is investigating the flight of Ukrainian drones to an oil pumping station in west Russia’s Bryansk Region, the committee’s press service told reporters on Wednesady.

According to local authorities, a Ukrainian drones attacked the Novozybkov oil pumping station in the Bryansk region. No casualties were reported.

"Investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee will establish all details of the incident. A legal assessment will be provided to actions of all individuals involved," the press service said in a statement.

In a separate development, the Committee also launched an inquiry into a recent drone attack, repelled by Russian air defense systems near the city of Dzhankoi in Crimea.