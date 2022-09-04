Kremlin reveals names of foreign guests invited to EEF

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Mongolian counterpart Luvsannamsrayn Oyun-Erdene, as well as representatives of China and Myanmar will take part in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum together with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 7, the Kremlin press service reported on Sunday.

"Along with the Russian president, the chairman of the State Administration Council, Prime Minister of the Provisional Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrayn Oyun-Erdene and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu will attend," the message reads.

Russian President will hold bilateral meetings with the invited foreign leaders on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 7, the Kremlin press service announced.

High representatives of Armenia, China, Mongolia, and Myanmar are expected to attend the forum; they will also take part in a plenary session on September 7.

"Bilateral meetings between Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders invited to the EEF-2022 are scheduled throughout the day. The leaders plan to exchange views on topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda," the statement said.