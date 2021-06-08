Arctic Challenge Exercise ‘provocative’, says Russian embassy in US

WASHINGTON, June 8. /TASS/. International military drills Arctic Challenge Exercise contradict the peaceful development of the Arctic Region, the Russian Embassy in the US stated on Twitter on Monday.

"Exercises #ArcticChallenge with participation of @HQUSAFEAFAF (United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa - TASS) are provocative. These maneuvers do not establish any framework for mutual trust in Europe and contradict to peaceful and sustainable development of #ArcticRegion," the embassy tweeted.

The Arctic Challenge drills are held once every two years under the auspices of the Nordic Defense Cooperation (NORDEFCO), which was established in November 2009 by Denmark, Iceland and Norway (NATO members), as well as Finland and Sweden.