Vector’s clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine are successful

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The second stage of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology will be completed on September 28-30, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said.

"On September 28-30, the stage of clinical trials will be over, they have been very successful. The volunteers are developing the necessary titers and no one has any clinical signs after the vaccine - neither temperature nor any other reactions," Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, told Nailya Asker-zade in a program "Dangerous virus. Vaccines" on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

According to Popova, there are not many such vaccines in the world, which are being developed by the Vector Center. This is "a rather complicated process," she noted.

Earlier, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing announced that the procedure of registering the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Vector Center was expected to be completed by October 15.