Russia’s Uragan MLRS destroys Ukrainian howitzer from distance of 30 km in Dobropolye

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. A crew operating an Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) from Russia’s Battlegroup Center has destroyed an enemy M777 towed howitzer from a distance of over 30 km in the Dobropolye area, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"An Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crew detected an enemy position with a US-made M777 155mm towed howitzer as a result of airborne reconnaissance. Having received the target coordinates, the crew deployed the Uragan MLRS to a combat position, aimed the mount, and fired a salvo of 220mm rockets at a range of over 30 kilometers. The UAV crew monitored the target engagement and adjusted the fire in real time. Subsequent monitoring confirmed the destruction of the target, as well as the elimination of the Ukrainian militant artillery crew," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that Uragan MLRS crews continue to carry out combat missions around the clock, using various types of munitions to destroy enemy manpower and equipment concentrations both on the front lines and deep within their defenses.