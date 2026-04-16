Moscow’s envoy announces mutual visits by Russian president, Indian PM

NEW DELHI, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India for a BRICS summit later this year, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take part in a bilateral summit in Russia, Moscow’s Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said.

"Later this year, in September, there will be the BRICS summit in India, and we expect the Russian president to visit India for that summit. But on the bilateral track, we are looking forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of India in Russia as well," he pointed out in an interview with WION television.

"Last December, President Putin visited India, and we expect the honorable Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia this year. The invitation was extended, and we're looking forward to welcoming him in Russia this year for the bilateral interaction, bilateral summit, as we have agreed way back in 2000 to have annual exchanges of such visits and summits," the diplomat noted.

Alipov pointed to "very comprehensive, very special and very privileged strategic partnership" between Russia and India. "Last year, we marked 25 years of this relationship, and it's going from strength to strength. We are very satisfied with the momentum," he added.

According to the envoy, Russia and India "have a comprehensive plan in action covering the economic development, the political coordination, the people to people, and cultural ties." "We have a clear vision for the future, and this relationship has been strategic for both of the countries - a long-term strategic vision, which has been maintained by the leadership of our countries, endorsed by the people of both our nations. This is a very important relationship for Russia, and we feel and see the same attitude from India," the Russian ambassador concluded.