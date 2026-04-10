Russia not going to leave western hemisphere — Russian deputy foreign minister

HAVANA, April 10. /TASS/. Russia will not leave the western hemisphere regardless of the United States’ opinion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"Russia is not going to leave the western hemisphere, no matter what they say in Washington. They support the idea of ousting Russia and China from this region," the diplomat said.

"Our relations with Cuba are of a special nature. Both politically and emotionally, Cuba means a lot to the people of Russia. For us, Cubans are brothers. And we can't just betray Cuba, it's completely out of the question, we can't leave it to its fate. This would fundamentally contradict to what lies at the heart of our brotherhood and our friendship."

Ryabkov took part in the Russian-Cuban inter-ministerial consultations in Havana and met with President of the Caribbean Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel.