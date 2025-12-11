MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. During an ambassadorial roundtable discussion on the Ukraine settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that the West’s planned "blitzkrieg" against Russia, orchestrated with Ukrainian involvement, has failed.

"They aimed to deliver a strategic defeat to us, expecting to impose their Western terms on issues of interest to European capitals," Lavrov stated. "However, the scheme for an anti-Russian ‘blitzkrieg’ with Ukrainian hands has not succeeded."

Lavrov highlighted the resilience of Russia, noting that "Russian society has shown internal unity, and our economic and political systems have demonstrated robustness and a substantial margin of safety."

He also underscored a crucial point for understanding Russia’s historical perspective: "Whenever Russia is attacked, we can say with confidence that our cause is just." He emphasized that this conviction - rooted in both historical and international legal rights - reflects the character of the Russian people, who are steadfastly defending their legitimate rights and interests against those seeking to suppress them.