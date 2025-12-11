Moscow supports Ashgabat’s neutrality, respects its sovereign choice — Russian envoy

ASHGABAT, December 11. /TASS/. Russia fully supports Turkmenistan's policy of neutrality, Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin said in his congratulatory message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

"Moscow fully supports Ashgabat’s policy of positive neutrality and deeply respects its conscious and sovereign choice. In matters of bilateral cooperation, we rely on centuries-old traditions of friendship between our fraternal nations and jointly advocate for a just peace and equality in international relations," the ambassador noted in his congratulatory message, published by the official newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan.

Volynkin added that the leaders of Russia and Turkmenistan have established trusting relations, which guarantee the successful development of a mutually beneficial and long-term partnership in all areas. According to him, this year, there has been an intensive exchange of delegations, mutual understanding has been reached on a wide range of issues, which "once again demonstrates the shared approaches of Moscow and Ashgabat on key items of the international agenda."

"We believe that it is especially important today to maintain and support the positive momentum achieved. It will undoubtedly be facilitated by the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ashgabat to participate in the International Forum of Peace and Trust, timed to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality," the diplomat said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Turkmenistan on a visit on Thursday. The Russian leader will participate in events in Ashgabat and hold a series of bilateral meetings. On December 12, the head of state is expected to attend a forum in the Turkmen capital dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of the country's permanent neutrality.

In 2025, Turkmenistan celebrates the 30th anniversary of the country’s neutrality. On March 21 of this year, during its plenary session the UN General Assembly adopted another resolution titled Permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan. It, in particular, encourages the effective use of the territories of neutral countries for hosting peace talks. On December 12, 1995, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a special resolution on Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, with the support of 185 countries. The document was reaffirmed on June 3, 2015, during another General Assembly session, receiving unanimous backing from 193 nations.