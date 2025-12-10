Second Russia-Africa ministerial conference to be held next week — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The second Russia-Africa ministerial conference will be held next week, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

"We are working with our African friends to implement the agreements reached at the two Russia-Africa summits in 2019 and 2023. The agenda includes holding the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum and preparing for the third Russia-Africa summit in 2026," the foreign minister said.

The second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum is scheduled for December 19-20. Its central topic, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, will be the issues of strengthening security cooperation.