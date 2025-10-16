Number of Ukrainian drone attacks on Energodar grows dramatically this year — mayor

ENERGODAR /Zaporohye Region/, October 16. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s satellite city, has grown dramatically this year, the city’s mayor, Maxim Pukhov, told TASS.

"Since January, the number of air raids and drone attacks on the city has increased considerably compared to last year," he said, adding that in 2025, the city came under four artillery shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops. "Luckily, our infrastructure sustained only minor damage, but people were hurt, some died," he said.

According to Pukhov, the situation with shelling and drone attacks on Energodar "was not that pressing as this year."

He recalled that the most massive artillery shelling was reported on September 1, 2022, "when many civilians died and there were many wounded people," with shells hitting cars and residential buildings. On that day, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi paid his first visit to the Zaporozhye NPP located fine kilometers from the city. Throughout 2023 and 2024, Ukrainian troops periodically targeted substations and other energy infrastructure, causing power outages.

Energodar is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Kakhovka water reservoir, some 135 kilometers from the city of Melitpol, the temporary administrative center of the Zaporozhye Region. The city is home to the employees of the Zaporozhye NPP and their families. After the city came under Russia’s control in 2022, it was been regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops.