MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Moscow is currently engaged in direct talks with Kiev, though under the mediation of the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"We are holding direct talks with representatives of the Kiev regime," Peskov stated. "These are direct negotiations. However, they are taking place within the framework of US mediation efforts," he added.

Peskov made the remark in response to a question about the importance of Ukraine’s sovereignty for a comprehensive and final settlement.

The question was posed by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, who told TASS that contemporary Ukraine requires not only demilitarization and denazification but also "deparasitization." He added that the country’s nationals need to learn how to live independently and assume responsibility for their actions.