Kremlin reviewing Trump’s remarks, Putin will respond if he chooses

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin continues to consider Monday’s statements made by US President Donald Trump. Only Russian leader Vladimir Putin will comment on them, if he sees fit, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We continue to review these statements," the spokesman said. "If the president deems it necessary to comment, he will do so."

On July 14, Trump said that he was "disappointed" with Russia and its president personally, adding that the US will continue to transfer weapons and military equipment to Kiev, if Europe, with the coordination of NATO, pays.

The American president also said that the United States would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.