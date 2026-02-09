US losing influence, weight in global economy, global South rising — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The United States is objectively losing its economic influence and weight in the global economy, while countries of the Global South are raising their voices on the international stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"They [the United States] are already objectively losing their economic influence and their weight in the world economy. At the same time, countries such as the People’s Republic of China, India and Brazil are rising. On the African continent, very interesting developments are taking place, with African nations increasingly seeking to retain their natural resources domestically and develop their industries, following a path supported historically by the Soviet Union," he said in an interview with the international network TV BRICS.

The ongoing transformation on the global stage began some time ago "with the objective shift towards a multipolar world," the minister added. "This is no longer bipolarity, as it was during the era of the Soviet Union and the United States, the Warsaw Pact and NATO; nor is it the unipolar moment that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union. It is precisely multipolarity that now defines the trajectory of global development," he said.

Despite the United States' long-standing leadership in the global economy, many other centers of rapid economic growth have now emerged, Lavrov stressed.

"For many years, the United States acted as a driver of the global economy and a regulator of global finance, using the role of the dollar to consolidate its dominant position. <…> Many centers of rapid economic growth have emerged - centers of power, centers of financial influence and political influence - and the world is being reshaped. This is taking place amid competitive rivalry," he concluded.