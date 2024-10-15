Deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey make plans to meet in future

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Vershinin and Alexander Grushko have discussed the implementation of projects in the energy sector, as well as the schedule for future high-level contacts with their Turkish counterpart Mehmet Kemal Bozay, the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry reads.

"There was a substantive exchange of views on key issues on the Russian-Turkish agenda, including the implementation of strategic projects in the field of economy and energy," the ministry reported on the results of the consultations. "The schedule of upcoming contacts at the high and highest levels was verified."

"The sides discussed topical issues of regional and international agenda under consideration of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the UN General Assembly. In this context, the sides touched upon the tasks of practical cooperation between Russia and Turkey on the UN platforms, among other issues discussed were the UNSC reform and the adoption and implementation of the pact of the future," the text reads.

In addition, special attention "was paid to the situation in the Middle East, especially to the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and to the topic of ensuring global food security, including the situation in the Black Sea basin."

"An assessment of the current situation in the Balkans was given, and the need to ensure peace and stability in the region was emphasized," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.