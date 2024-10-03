Russia to use BRICS platform to explain causes of Ukrainian crisis — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Topical issues of the world agenda are always openly discussed in BRICS, and Russia uses the organization's platform to explain the causes of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said.

"All topical issues on the international agenda are discussed in BRICS. Of course, the situation in Ukraine is one of them," he said at a press conference on the preparations for the BRICS summit in Kazan. "We are not hiding anything. On the contrary, we use this platform to show what is being done and why, what are the causes of the conflict," the senior diplomat pointed out.

According to the deputy foreign minister, the situation in the Euro-Atlantic region has reached the current "dangerous limit" because the United States and its satellites have relentlessly pursued a course of "military and geopolitical development" of Ukraine and other countries close to Russia's borders.