Russia, US did not discuss situation in Middle East — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have not discussed the situation in the Middle East, Moscow and Washington have opposite approaches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"No. We have opposite approaches," Ryabkov said in response to a TASS question on whether Russia and the United States have discussed the current situation in the Middle East through any channels.

On the evening of October 1, the IRGC launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Hebrew warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up.