Six mln women do business in Russia, with number constantly increasing — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. Women's entrepreneurship is actively developing in Russia, with the number of women in this field reaching 6 million, Russian President Vladimir Putin said addressing the participants of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum.

"Woman business is rapidly developing. Last year alone, the number of women entrepreneurs grew by almost a third," the president revealed. "There are now 6 million women running their own businesses in Russia," he added.

According to Putin, "women are engaged in almost all industries." "Everywhere, in any profession, they feature high responsibility, the desire to ‘get to the very essence,’ to be creative, to consider all relevant details when making decisions," the president said.

TASS is the general information partner of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum. The Federation Council and the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States organized the event.