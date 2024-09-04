BRICS expansion has its limits, members are to decide on it — Kremlin spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The expansion of the BRICS group of nations has its limits, and the member countries are to decide on how many partners they would like to have, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Naturally, there are limits to the expansion of BRICS, there are proposals regarding the BRICS partner nations. Therefore, we all will have to decide on together how many partners we can have and who they will be," he said.

Peskov added that "all these issues will be discussed in Kazan," referring to the organization’s summit in Russia in late October.