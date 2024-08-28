MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is continuing its special military operation in Ukraine despite all of Kiev's statements about the existence of "plans for victory over Russia," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing.

"It is not the first time that we hear such statements from representatives of the Kiev regime. We are aware of the essence of this regime," Peskov said. "We are continuing our special military operation and we will achieve all our goals."

Earlier, speaking at a news conference, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, commented on the Ukrainian military’s armed provocation in Kursk Region. He called it part of a "victory plan". The head of the Kiev regime admitted that the "plan" was too ambitious, but promised to present it to the United States.

Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A federal-scale state of emergency is in effect there and missile alerts have been announced repeatedly. Civilians are being evacuated from border areas to safety.

The Russian Defense Ministry says Kiev has lost more than 6,600 military personnel and 73 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion is continuing.