Ukraine’s military attacks over 30 communities in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, August 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked more than 30 communities in the borderline Belgorod Region with munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the attacks were carried out against the settlements of Dragunskoye, Yerik, Zhuravlyovka, Nekhoteyevka, Petrovka, Repnoye, Staraya Nelidovka, Ustinka, Cheremoshnoye and Shchetinovka. The enemy delivered strikes by 12 UAVs and carried out one bombardment, firing 10 munitions. Air defense systems shot down eight UAVs," the governor said, adding that a private house and a car were damaged.

In the Shebekinsky urban district, the Ukrainian military launched 22 drones and six munitions against nine communities, he said.

"The attacks damaged 14 cars, including a bus, 7 private households, an apartment in a residential building, a commercial facility, warehouses of an agribusiness and a garage. Six civilians were wounded in the past day," the governor added.

In the Graivoronsky and Korochansky districts, the Ukrainian army delivered strikes at five populated areas by 25 shells and two UAVs, he said.

"An aerial target was shot down over the Korochansky district," the governor said, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

An electricity transmission line was damaged in the Volokonovsky district where the Ukrainian army attacked three communities by nine munitions, he said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the Ukrainian military fired nine munitions on five settlements in three bombardments and delivered a strike by five UAVs. The attacks damaged two social facilities. A fire broke out at one of the facilities after the attack. The fire was extinguished. A private house was damaged in the attacks, the governor said.