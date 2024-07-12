Kremlin views longer-range missile deployments as provocation

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. NATO-provided missiles are already being used for strikes on Russia, but plans to deploy longer-range fires may escalate things further, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"What’s important is that these missiles are being used for attacks on our regions already," Peskov told reporters, referring to the four new Russian regions. "As regards longer-range missiles, this is a pure provocation and a new, very dangerous round of escalation," he emphasized.

"We kept a close eye on all the statements and information that came out of the NATO summit. And of course, this issue is very sensitive," the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on Kiev’s calls on the North Atlantic Alliance to lift restrictions on strikes inside Russia.

"We can see the rhetoric from London and some other capitals which already see no restrictions regarding this. And we can see countries which try to maintain a balance saying they oppose easing the use of these long-range missiles," Peskov concluded.