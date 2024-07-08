Eight civilians killed in Ukrainian army’s shelling of DPR over week

DONETSK, July 8. /TASS/. Eight civilians were killed and more than 60 others were wounded in the Ukrainian army’s bombardments of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"Unfortunately, we can say that the situation has deteriorated in terms of bombardments and in terms of those killed and wounded. In the first week of July alone, eight civilians were killed and 63 others were wounded," Pushilin said.

The Ukrainian military has intensified bombardments of the Donetsk People’s Republic amid the supplies of Western armaments to the Kiev regime and ahead of the upcoming NATO summit, he said.