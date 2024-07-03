No requests from US for meetings with Lavrov on sidelines of UNSC events — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. US officials have not requested meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the upcoming UN Security Council events in New York, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Andrey Nastasyin said at a briefing.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that Lavrov would chair a UN Security Council ministerial debate in New York on July 16-17. "US officials haven’t reached out to us with such requests," Nastasyin said in response to a question.

Russia took over the presidency of the UN Security Council on July 1, 2024. The main events of the Russian presidency, expected to be held in the middle of the month, will be dedicated to building a fairer, more democratic and stable world order, ways to resolve the Middle East issue and the UN’s cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The UN Security Council will hold about two dozen open meetings and closed-door consultations this month.