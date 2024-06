MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The International Criminal Court’s claim about its aspiration to cooperate with Moscow on the situation in Ukraine is absurd and pointless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes.

"[We view it] as an absurd. We do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court. We do not consider its verdicts legitimate. We do not see the slightest cause for cooperation," the spokesman said, replying to TASS’ request to assess the claim, made by ICC prosecutor Karim Khan.