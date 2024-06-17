MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The conditions of the next peace proposal for Ukraine if the current one is rejected will be more complex and harsh, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS.

"The conditions on which peace can be achieved and some sort of a peace agreement may be signed will become more complex and tough for Ukraine," he said, replying to a question as to what will happen if Ukraine refuses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposal.

Earlier, Putin presented new peace proposals on settling the Ukraine conflict, providing for the recognition of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as parts of Russia, the establishment of Ukraine’s non-aligned and non-nuclear status as well as its demilitarization and denazification and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. The Kiev regime has rejected this initiative.