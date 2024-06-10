Russian troops make major advances in Avdeyevka area, says DPR

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Russian troops are demonstrating major advances in the Avdeyevka area, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin told TASS on Monday.

"The Avdeyevka direction is, undoubtedly, an area where we see the most intensive advance," the DPR head said.

Russian troops have recently liberated the settlements of Netailovo and Umanskoye and improved their frontline positions in the Ocheretino direction, he specified.

"Umanskoye and Netailovo are small communities but are important in terms of more advantageous positions and are a major component in ensuring security in the operational direction," Pushilin said.

Russian troops are also showing successes near Chasov Yar, which is a major hub of the Ukrainian army, he said.

"We see an improvement in frontline positions near Chasov Yar actually every day. All this is gained through enormous efforts and the situation is uneasy but our units are moving forward and liberating territories," the DPR head said.

Adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian army had left its positions in eastern Chasov Yar and was dispersing its forces in various parts of the city.