Lavrov holds talks with Guinean counterpart in Conakry — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with his Guinean counterpart Morissanda Kouyate in Conakry, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"Russian-Guinean negotiations have begun in Conakry. The Guinean Foreign Minister, sharing warm memories of his studies in our country, admitted that he had begun to forget Russian. Sergey Lavrov offered to help him find a teacher. After this agreement, we went deeper into the bilateral agenda," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

Lavrov arrived in the Republic of Guinea on Monday. The previous time he paid a working visit to Guinea was in February 2013.