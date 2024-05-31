EAEU sanctions to respond by integration to West’s sanction pressure — Russian PM

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The West wants to suppress independent nations by the sanction policy, including member-nations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television on the occasion of the EAEU’s tenth anniversary.

"This refers not merely to illegal sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The problem has a long-standing, systemic nature. Such policy of the West is certainly called to restrain development of the overwhelming majority of Global South countries. These threats are real to all countries of the Eurasian region, traditionally rich in resources," Mishustin cautioned.

Countries cannot overcome such trends acting alone, the Russian Prime Minister noted. "What can we counter them with? One of main responses is expansion of integration, joint protection of interests of our countries, and cooperation to ensure technological and financial independence," Mishustin said.

EAEU member-states have everything needed to do this, including mutual complementarity of economies, dense historical ties, and century-old traditions of good neighborhood, the Prime Minister stressed. The association is able to cope with new global challenges and risks when using such advantages, he added.