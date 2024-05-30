Washington to create long-term hotbed of tension in APR — Russia’s ambassador to China

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The United States together with its allies is out to create a long-term hotbed of tension in the Asia-Pacific Region (APR), Russia’s ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said while speaking via video link at a session of the 9th international conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era.

"The intention of Washington and its allies to create a long-term hotbed of tension in the Asia-Pacific Region, which is already openly declared as NATO's zone of responsibility, is a hard fact," Morgulov ambassador said.

He added that the situation was being intentionally escalated around Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

"At any moment these hotbeds can be used for provocations against China according to the Ukrainian scenario. Various narrow platforms for military preparations like AUKUS (military partnership between Australia, the UK and the US - TASS) are being put together, in fact, precursors of an Asian equivalent of NATO," the ambassador said.

The ninth international conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era is taking place in Moscow on May 30-31. It is organized by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). The conference is organized annually alternately in Moscow and Beijing within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the RIAC and CASS, signed on June 25, 2016 during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Beijing.

