Russia-Uzbekistan relations dynamically develop on principles of equality — Putin

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Uzbekistan are developing dynamically on the principles of equality and mutual respect, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian-Uzbek negotiations.

"Uzbekistan is our strategic partner, a reliable ally. Our close, friendly relations are on the rise, dynamically developing on the principles of equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests," the Russian president said, noting that he is in constant contact with his counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to Putin, all current issues of bilateral relations are under constant personal control. "This will continue," Putin said. He recalled that the visit to Uzbekistan was one of the first the Russian leader made after his re-election. According to the Russian leader, Mirziyoyev's visit to Russia last October gave a serious boost to cooperation. He noted that Russian ministries and agencies are actively working to implement the agreements reached then.

"I am confident that the current negotiations will be meaningful and successful. I am sure that the joint statement prepared by you and me, which outlines the main tasks in the context of further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various areas, will also play its role, will be one of the key moments in strengthening our regulatory framework," Putin emphasized.