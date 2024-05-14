Detention of US citizens caused by their violations of law — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees no reason to consolidate individual cases of detention of US citizens in Russia, because each case is connected to specific circumstances of violation of law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the reports regarding the third US citizen being detained recently.

"If they stay, they stay over suspicions of violation of law. But each case includes its own circumstances, its own details, so it is unlikely that any generalizations could be made here," the spokesman said.

When asked if the Kremlin is aware of the detained Americans’ current location, the spokesman answered in a negative.

"We do not deal with these issues," the spokesman underscored.

Previously, US serviceman Gordon Black was arrested in Vladivostok over theft charges. According to NBC, Sergeant Black was stationed in South Korea and, after his service was over, went to Vladivostok to visit a woman that he allegedly had romantic relationship with. On May 7, Washington announced that the US government looks into cases of two US citizens detained in Russia, not just Black’s.

It is also known that, in later April, Moscow’s Gagarinsky court arrested a US citizen for 10 days over charges of use of foul language against a policeman.