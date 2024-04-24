US draft on nukes in space seeks to go beyond legal framework Russia adheres to — MFA

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The United States tried, using the draft resolution on nuclear weapons in outer space, to get out of the framework of international agreements to which Moscow remains committed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We have opposed the draft also due to the US attempt to create, by exploiting the venue of the United Nations Security Council, some new international legal obligations in the space security field that go beyond the effective treaties and agreements - first and foremost, the 1967 Outer Space Treaty - bypassing the relevant ‘disarmament’ venues and without any proper expert consideration," the diplomat said.

Zakharova pointed out that Russia reaffirms its "strict commitment" to the international legal obligations under space law, including the said 1967 treaty.