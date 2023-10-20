Kremlin spokesman reacts to Latvia’s idea to close Baltic Sea for Russia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics to consider what should be done about the Baltic Sea once the culprits in the 'Nord Stream' gas pipeline sabotage are revealed. He made this comment in response to Rinkevics’ idea to close the sea for Russia if Russia’s involvement in the detonation of the Balticconnector gas pipeline, connecting Finland and Estonia, will be proven.

"In this case, I would like to ask Mr. President of Latvia, what shall we do about the Baltic Sea, when, very soon, the truth about those behind the 'Nord Stream' terror attack is revealed? What does he propose to do about the Baltic Sea in this case?" Peskov asked.

He stated that "Russia has never had anything to do and will never have anything to do with any actions of this kind."

"How Latvia will carry on regarding the 'Nord Stream' case, however, is very interesting," he added.

Previously, Rinkevics said that NATO must close the Baltic Sea, if the Balticconnector gas pipeline was damaged by Russia. He added that it is necessary wait for the outcome of the investigation before making such step. According to the Latvian leader, although NATO member states have not yet discussed such measures, NATO allies agreed to patrol the Baltic Sea.