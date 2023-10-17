Withdrawal of CTBT ratification serves Russia's security interests — lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Withdrawing ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) will serve the interests of ensuring Russia's security, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

The first reading of the bill on withdrawal from the CTBT ratification by the deputies of the State Duma will take place at the plenary session of the lower house of Russia’s parliament on Tuesday.

"For 23 years we have been waiting for the US to ratify this treaty [CTBT]. But Washington has failed to do so because of its double standards and irresponsible attitude to global security issues. In the interests of our country's security, we withdraw the ratification of the CTBT," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The lawmaker opined that this decision to withdraw ratification of the treaty would help Washington realize that "hegemony on its part does not lead to anything good." "Dialogue is necessary on the principles of mutual respect, absence of double standards, non-interference in the affairs of sovereign states," Volodin said, concluding that Russia, for its part, will do everything to protect its citizens and ensure that global strategic parity is preserved.

The draft on withdrawal of ratification of the CTBT was submitted to the State Duma on October 13. It was co-authored by virtually all deputies of the lower house. The bill proposes to revoke Article 1 of the law "On Ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty", which contains a specific provision on ratification of the treaty signed on behalf of Russia in New York on September 24, 1996. The lawmakers also propose to change the title of the Federal Law "On Ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty" to "On the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.".