Withdrawal of CTBT ratification serves Russia's security interests — lawmaker

The first reading of the bill on withdrawal from the CTBT ratification by the deputies of the State Duma will take place at the plenary session of the lower house of Russia’s parliament on Tuesday

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Withdrawing ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) will serve the interests of ensuring Russia's security, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

The first reading of the bill on withdrawal from the CTBT ratification by the deputies of the State Duma will take place at the plenary session of the lower house of Russia’s parliament on Tuesday.

"For 23 years we have been waiting for the US to ratify this treaty [CTBT]. But Washington has failed to do so because of its double standards and irresponsible attitude to global security issues. In the interests of our country's security, we withdraw the ratification of the CTBT," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The lawmaker opined that this decision to withdraw ratification of the treaty would help Washington realize that "hegemony on its part does not lead to anything good." "Dialogue is necessary on the principles of mutual respect, absence of double standards, non-interference in the affairs of sovereign states," Volodin said, concluding that Russia, for its part, will do everything to protect its citizens and ensure that global strategic parity is preserved.

The draft on withdrawal of ratification of the CTBT was submitted to the State Duma on October 13. It was co-authored by virtually all deputies of the lower house. The bill proposes to revoke Article 1 of the law "On Ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty", which contains a specific provision on ratification of the treaty signed on behalf of Russia in New York on September 24, 1996. The lawmakers also propose to change the title of the Federal Law "On Ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty" to "On the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.".

Russian diplomat calls Putin-Xi meetings increasingly important amid geopolitical changes
According to Maria Zakharova, any contact between the two leaders is an opportunity to coordinate positions and analyze how bilateral agreements have been implemented
Read more
Abbas to discuss talks on situation with Israel during visit to Russia — ambassador
Naturally, the key topic [during the visit] will be the situation in Gaza, Israel’s attacks, political talks, and, of course, Russia’s role, what it can and might be able to do, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Read more
Biden to travel to Israel on Wednesday, then will visit Jordan — White House
Biden wants to "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel" after the recent attack by the radical Palestinian organization Hamas, and consult on next steps, Jean-Pierre said in a statement
Read more
Israeli intelligence chief takes responsibility for missing Hamas attack
Ronen Bar stated that the service failed to anticipate the attack, despite numerous preventive measures
Read more
Russian paratroopers destroy 50 Ukrainian army’s drones near Artyomovsk over month
Russian paratroopers have set up a network of aerial observation posts to detect enemy UAVs
Read more
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack plane in past day
It is also reported that Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 65 enemy troops
Read more
Russian jet stops US drone from crossing border over Black Sea – Defense Ministry
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk was approaching the Russian border
Read more
Signs indicate US may return nuclear arms to UK — Russian Foreign Ministry
"We consider this as a demonstrative and openly provocative signal about the intention of not only avoiding the weakening of so-called joint nuclear missions but also of boosting their potential," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Vladimir Yermakov said
Read more
Israeli army eliminates militants trying to infiltrate country from Lebanon
A squad of four militants attempted to infiltrate the security fence and plant a explosive device
Read more
Ukraine’s military loses over 200 troops in Zaporozhye area over past day
Reconnaissance data helped Russian artillery teams wipe out a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the settlement of Malinovka in a precision strike, Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
ASEAN countries bet on Russian experience in building nuke plants — expert
"We have so much islands in Indonesia with not very big demand on some of the islands so the technology like SMR is that we could consider," Nadhilah Shani noted
Read more
Warsaw's position on Ukraine 'unlikely' to change after Polish elections — Russian envoy
Poland held parliamentary elections on October 15, with the conservative Law and Justice party winning 36.6% of the vote
Read more
Hamas channel in Telegram need not be closed, Durov says
According to the Telegram founder, earlier this week, Hamas used the messenger to warn civilians in Ashkelon to leave the area ahead of their missile strikes
Read more
Two US armored vehicles pursued Russian patrol convoy in Syria - reconciliation center
Politico daily reported earlier this week, citing its unnamed source in the Pentagon, that four US military servicemen were diagnosed with "mild concussion-like symptoms" after a Russian military vehicle crashed into their patrol vehicle in the northeastern part of Syria
Read more
Israeli army says Hamas’ general intelligence head killed in Khan Yunis
The name of the eliminated person was not mentioned, nor were any other details of the circumstances of the strike given
Read more
Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data
"The rise in oil prices to about $90 per barrel of the Brent gave confidence to buyers. The ruble attempted to become stronger against the dollar but remained weak overall," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World noted
Read more
Russia scales up oil, gas supplies to China
It is reported that supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to China are growing significantly
Read more
Guards at Zaporozhye nuclear plant neutralize Ukrainian drones almost daily — Russian MFA
These days, on an almost daily basis, guards at the plant neutralize numerous aircraft launched by Ukrainian militants for the purpose of attacks and provocations against the plant, Konstantin Vorontsov said
Read more
US pushes security situation in Middle East to reach ‘point of no return’ — diplomat
"The regional security guarantor has driven security to reach the point of no return," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Russia proposes to amend Brazil-drafted UN Security Council resolution on Middle East
"We are convinced that our draft better meets the humanitarian needs of the civilian population in Gaza and doesn’t contain political elements that could divide members of the UNSC," Dmitry Polyansky stated
Read more
Demand for Chinese cars in Russia rises as their quality improves — Putin
It is reported that around 2,000 car dealerships of Chinese brands are open in Russia, which is half of all dealership centers in the country
Read more
Hamas spent four years on preparations for attack on Israel — Tasnim
It is noted that the movement has always announced the drills publicly
Read more
US supports Kiev to avoid getting 'sucked into' wider European war — Biden
One of his objectives in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden told CBS television, was to prevent his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "from being able to occupy an independent country that borders NATO allies and is on the Russian border"
Read more
US ‘obnoxiousness’ won’t make Russia leave APEC — MFA
Kirill Barsky said it is "extraordinary" that the US refused to invite some heads of economies that are the group’s members, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, to attend the next APEC summit
Read more
Russian Su-34s strike deployment positions of four Ukrainian brigades near Kupyansk
The official representative of the combat group, Sergei Zybinsky, said that the crews of the Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters, as well as operational-tactical aviation, attacked concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian 14th and 32nd mechanized brigades and territorial defense units in area of ​​Sinkovki, Ivanovka and Leonovka
Read more
Israeli diplomat says too early to talk about truce in Gaza Strip
It is too early to talk about a truce [with the Palestinians] in the Gaza Strip, a representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Russia, Mongolia to discuss gas projects
The heads of state are also expected to discuss trilateral projects in the in coordination with China in the gas transport and supply area
Read more
Russia's Mir payment system starts working in Venezuela — Novak
According to the Russian deputy prime minister, the volume of bilateral trade between Moscow and Caracas has increased by 77% over the past five years
Read more
Biden’s campaign to open account on Trump’s social network — Fox News
Biden’s campaign officials said the purpose of the account will be "injecting their message" into GOP coverage and combat "mis and disinformation" about Biden
Read more
Zelensky ‘starting to annoy’ everyone in US, Europe, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian president feels this dissatisfaction and "is beginning to crack"
Read more
Hamas says 22 hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
As of now, twenty-two hostages have been killed as a result of Israeli bombardments, a spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said
Read more
Hamas representative says senior Israeli army officers held captive
There are several high-ranking officers among the captured Zionist (meaning Israeli - TASS) soldiers from the Gaza Division, Khalid Meshaal said
Read more
Biden tells CBS he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely
The US leader also commented on the so called two state solution for Israel and Palestine
Read more
List of new BRICS candidates to be greenlighted at Kazan summit — Russian MFA
"We are currently facing the task of ensuring the accession of those six countries that have been invited to join BRICS starting January 1, as seamlessly as possible," Pavel Knyazev noted
Read more
Russia requests voting for resolution on Middle East on October 16
"We expect Brazilian Presidency of the Council to confirm this shortly," First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
US must be held accountable for Israel's crimes — Iranian Foreign Ministry
"Sending a fleet to the region makes no sense other than unilateral support for the oppressor. Any party that supports this regime bears and must bear the same international responsibility," the statement reads
Read more
Russian peacekeepers shut down another observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian defense ministry, no ceasefire violations were reported during the past 24 hours in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent
Read more
Trump calls Biden’s latest interview with CBS 'a joke'
The former American leader added that the interview should be regarded as a contribution to the political campaign of the Democratic Party
Read more
US preparing to deploy rapid reaction marine unit toward Israel
According to the news outlet, "the unit, which is currently on board the USS Bataan amphibious assault ship, is comprised of over 2,000 Marines and sailors"
Read more
Soros-funded Central European University recognized as undesirable in Russia
According to the office, the NGO's officially declared goals include promoting the values of "open society and democracy" in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in the republics of the former Soviet Union
Read more
Hamas’ militant wing claims having carried out another rocket attack on Tel Aviv
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades launched rockets on Tel Aviv in response to attacks on civilians, it said in a statement posted
Read more
Work on creation of BRICS payment system underway — Russian MFA
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large Pavel Knyazev, the work is being held through finance ministries and central banks within the framework of their dialogue and cooperation mechanisms
Read more
Russia in relations with West prepares for war, but wants peace – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
Read more
Russia continues to notify US of ballistic missile launches — Foreign Ministry
"We continue to adhere to the central quantitative limitations stipulated by the New START Treaty and notify the United States of upcoming launches of ICBMs and SLBMs," Konstantin Vorontsov specified
Read more
Putin discusses Middle East escalation with Netanyahu
The Russian president informed the Israeli prime minister about Moscow’s moves to help normalize the situation in the region, prevent further escalation of violence and avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Read more
Russian MFA says Ukraine has Western support in making ‘reckless’ steps about ZNPP
Konstantin Vorontsov said Russia is ready to "continue to provide the necessary assistance to the IAEA Secretariat in this matter"
Read more
Russia’s defense chief chairs meeting to discuss increasing howitzer, MLRS production
Sergey Shoigu urged efforts to shorten delivery times to troops
Read more
German woman kidnapped in Israel alive, in serious condition — report
According to the girl’s mother, the abductee was hospitalized in the Gaza Strip with a serious head injury
Read more
Some 560 Americans waiting for opportunity to cross into Egypt near Rafah checkpoint — TV
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said earlier that Cairo was ready to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah checkpoint but Israel had taken no measures to open the checkpoint on the Palestinian side
Read more
Quasi-civilian space facilities likely targets for retaliatory strike — Russian diplomat
Vladimir Yermakov emphasized that quasi-civilian infrastructure could quite logically turn out to be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike
Read more
Hamas’ militant wing to release foreign hostages 'when circumstances permit’ — spokesman
"We will release captives with foreign nationality when circumstances allow," Abu Obaida told
Read more
Russian forces continuing to implement master plan during special op — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, deep defenses have been built in certain areas along the entire line of combat operations
Read more
Next year’s BRICS Games in Russia to be all sports, no politics, says diplomat
"We are confident that this will benefit the development of multidimensional ties between our peoples and serve as a celebration of sport and equal cooperation in this sphere," Pavel Knyazev added
Read more
Gazprom Export files lawsuit to ban Europol GAZ further proceedings in Stockholm
The court accepted this application and scheduled a hearing of the arbitration court of first instance for October 26
Read more
Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza could lead to 'bloodbath' — media
Gian Gentile, a retired US Army colonel and military historian with the Rand Corp., said that the scope of Israel’s offensive was "obviously going to be much larger" than its operations in recent years
Read more
Russia says its bombers struck two Ukrainian command posts in Donetsk republic
The spokesman Alexander Savchuk also said that counterbattery operations helped detect and suppress about 30 artillery units of the enemy
Read more
Press review: IDF delays blitz amid civilian death worry and China urges US to curb Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 16th
Read more
Ukraine’s offensive failed, even as it prepares to attack in some areas – Putin
The head of state noted that Russia will react to this accordingly
Read more
Putin to travel to China for two-day visit
He last went to that country for the opening of the Winter Olympics in February 2022
Read more
Conflict between West, Russia would be different from special operation in Ukraine – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
Read more
Russia expects contact between Prime Ministers of Russia and China
Yury Ushakov has added that several significant treaties and agreements will be signed
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost nearly two companies of troops near Kupyansk
The official representative of the Russian combat group "West" Sergei Zybinsky said that the group destroyed the Ukrainian 152-mm motorized artillery system 2S1 "Gvozdika" with counter-battery fire
Read more
Ukraine’s neutral status extremely important to Russia — Putin
"We believe that NATO poses threats to us through Ukraine and we want our concerns to be heard," the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
Putin set to hold phone talks today with leaders of Israel, Palestine — presidential aide
"The president is keeping a close eye on the unprecedented escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Yury Ushakov underlined
Read more
Aircraft manufacturers hand over serial Su-57, Su-35S to Russia’s Aerospace Force
Denis Manturov noted that the issues of meeting the demand of the Russian Armed Forces for reliable and highly efficient equipment were being resolved in a timely manner
Read more
Israel to minimize casualties during operation in Gaza — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that the safety of civilians was a factor taken into consideration in planning a ground operation
Read more
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Xi on October 18 — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the talks will be held in two rounds: first, with the delegations and then one-on-one
Read more
Netanyahu tells Putin that Israel will not stop until it destroys Hamas’ capabilities
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Putin on Monday evening and "made it clear that Israel was attacked by vile and cruel murderers and has gone to war determined and united, and it won’t stop until it destroys the military and government capabilities of Hamas," his office said
Read more
Dollar drops to 97.24 rubles, yuan edges up to 13.301 rubles
The dollar declined 16.25 kopecks, the Chinese yuan rose by 0.3 kopecks
Read more
Iranian foreign minister says groups opposing Israel to make ‘pre-emptive steps’ shortly
On the contrary, some pre-emptive actions by the resistance may be taken in the coming hours, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said
Read more
Russian investigator reveals toll of kids killed, injured in Ukrainian borderline shelling
"One child was killed in Crimea, five children were wounded in the Bryansk Region, and four children were wounded in the Kursk Region," Maxim Denisov reported
Read more
Putin discusses evacuation of CIS citizens from Gaza with Egyptian president
On October 16, the Russian leader also held phone talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Read more
EU Delegation bringing back European Film Festival in Russia — ambassador to Moscow
"The opening of the festival will take place on October 25 with a screening of the Spanish film 'Ramona,'" Roland Galharague pointed out
Read more
Iran’s involvement in Israeli-Palestinian conflict is ‘imaginable,’ foreign minister says
According to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, "other fronts will open up" in the conflict area if Israel "continues to commit war crimes"
Read more
FACTBOX: Belt and Road initiative
Today, the Belt and Road initiative is the backbone of China’s foreign economic and foreign policy
Read more
Latvia closes two checkpoints on border with Russia
The Grebnevo and Terekhovo crossings on the Latvia-Russia border continue to operate normally
Read more
Hamas’ militant wing claims it holds up to 250 hostages — TV
According to the spokesperson for the militant wing of Hamas Abu Obaida, "200 Israeli captives are held directly by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest are held by other groups"
Read more
Palestinian ambassador to Russia confirms Israel letting some water into Gaza
Abdel Hafiz Nofal pointed out that Israel cut off water and electricity to Gaza in the first days of the conflict.
Read more
Russia says its forces foiled six Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area
The battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk also said that Ukraine lost about 60 servicemen
Read more
Israel refuses to open Gaza checkpoint — Palestinian ambassador to Russia
Abdel Hafiz Nofal reiterated that there are two checkpoints in the Gaza Strip: one through Egypt and the other through the West Bank
Read more
Putin says Middle East conflict has bigger magnitude than Russia’s operation in Ukraine
The President noted that a hot conflict between the West and Russia, if it happens, will not be limited to the framework of a special military operation, “it will be a completely different war”
Read more
Israel tells Zelensky 'not the right time' to visit — news portal
According to the report, such a trip could take place later during one of the Ukrainian president's potential European tours
Read more
MI6 ex-head says ground operation against HAMAS to become Israel’s mistake
This could turn out to be a failure for the Israeli authorities, says former head of the British Foreign Intelligence Service Alex Younger
Read more
Russia to retaliate if US deploys medium, short-range missiles to Europe — MFA
Vladimir Yermakov stressed that the current confrontation between Russia and the US had been triggered by Washington
Read more
Three Ukrainian drones shot down in Belgorod Region — governor
According to preliminary data, no one was hurt and no damage was done
Read more
Terrorists plotting attacks on Russian troops in Syria — reconciliation center
According to Vadim Kulit, the command of the Russian task force and the Syrian army will take necessary preemptive measures
Read more
Israeli army promises Hezbollah 'deadly' response, if attacks continue
"Hezbollah carried out a number of attacks yesterday (on October 15) in order to try to divert our operational efforts [away from the Gaza Strip], under the direction and backing of Iran, while endangering the state of Lebanon and its citizens," Daniel Hagari noted
Read more
Israel’s Gallant vows to carry out ‘deadly war’ in Gaza, to change situation forever
It will forever change the situation in the Palestinian enclave, added the Minister of Defense of the Jewish State
Read more
Ukraine suffering 'massive losses' in counteroffensive, Putin says
Earlier, the Russian leader pointed out that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had completely failed, even though Kiev was planning more offensive operations in some areas
Read more
Israeli army reports fresh shelling from Lebanon, returns fire
According to the press service, the IDF is responding with artillery fire toward the source of the attack
Read more
Palestinian authorities call on Hamas to release hostages — ambassador to Russia
The most important thing now is to stop the war and give people an opportunity to live normally, to release civilians who were taken hostage by Hamas and Israel, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Read more
Putin in Beijing to hold meetings with heads of Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, Thailand
"Alongside this, the possibility of some other meetings is being worked on," the Russian presidential aide for international affairs went on to say
Read more
Volume of transfers from Russia to Georgia in September lowest in 1.5 years
In total, $283.9 mln in transfers from around the world were received by Georgia in September
Read more
Hamas announces new strike on Ben-Gurion airport
The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the Israeli authorities' crimes against Palestinian civilians"
Read more
Putin arrives in China for two-day visit
The first day of his work schedule is dedicated mostly to bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries who are also taking part in the conference, including the presidents of Vietnam and Mongolia
Read more
Scholz favors fast-tracking Western Balkan countries into EU
The German chancellor noted that the EU took the recent deterioration in relations between Belgrade and Pristina "very seriously"
Read more
UNSC rejects Russian proposal for resolution on conflict between Israel, Palestine
The five votes cast for the proposal were insufficient for it to pass
Read more
Poland’s ruling party in the lead after 95% of votes counted
Law and Justice party gathered 35.98% of the votes, while the opposition Civic Coalition collected 30.17%
Read more
Arab countries who friended Israel made mistake — Iranian Foreign Ministry
Normalizing relations with the Zionist regime does not contribute to stability and security in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said
Read more