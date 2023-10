MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Poland acted as an initiator of shutting down the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"The Poles upped and closed the Yamal-Europe [gas pipeline]. This is a strong and high-capacity route. They took and closed it," Putin said.

"This was their [Poland - TASS] initiative," the head of state added.