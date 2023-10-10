No exact dates yet for Palestinian leader’s visit to Russia, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Russia was planned in advance, but there are no exact dates yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, there are no set dates yet. The exact dates will be agreed upon via diplomatic channels. As of now we have nothing else to say regarding this issue," Peskov told journalists adding that, "We are definitely maintaining our contacts with the Palestinians."

Asked whether the Palestinian leader’s visit to Russia was planned in advance or if it was connected with the recent escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Peskov replied, "It was planned in advance and we will inform you about it as soon as everything is settled."

Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said earlier this week that Palestine is in regular contact with Russia and was preparing for the visit of Abbas to Moscow.

Abbas last visited Russia in November 2021. Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the Palestinian leader in Astana, Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.