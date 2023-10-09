Ukrainian troops relocate at least 40 armored vehicles to Orekhov in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, October 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have redeployed at least 40 armored vehicles to the city of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Dmitry Rogozin, a member of the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) in the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

"Artillery lookouts and scouts of the Russian 58th Army spotted the movement of an unprecedentedly large number of Ukrainian armored vehicles on the Zaporozhye front when dusk fell. A column of at least 40 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles entered the city of Orekhov occupied by troops of the Kiev regime," Rogozin said.

Presumably, the Ukrainian army is preparing for a new attempt to breach the defenses of the Russian forces at this section of the front. According to the senator, the activity of Ukrainian units may be a move to put Ukraine back in the spotlight against the background of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"Kiev fears that the bloody events in the Middle East will push the armed conflict in Ukraine to the back burner, thinning the stream of financial and military aid from the West," Rogozin emphasized.

He also specified that Kiev is trying to engage a "reserve armored fist" before the seasonal rains come, hoping to change the situation on the Zaporozhye front in its favor.

Rogozin emphasized that Russian units are ready for a potential attack from the Ukrainian army.