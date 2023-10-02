Russian aircraft strike large ammunition depot in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian aircraft struck a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kharkov Region, said Vitaly Ganchev, head of the region’s military-civilian administration.

"Our aircraft continue to raid the enemy’s rear areas, personnel clusters. A large ammunition depot in Kupyansk has been hit," he said.

He also said that the most serious battles in the Kupyansk area are taking place in the area of Sinkovka and Petropavlovka. There have been no serious changes along the line of engagement, he said.