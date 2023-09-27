Black Sea Fleet confidently fulfills assigned tasks — commander Sokolov

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet is confidently and successfully fulfilling the tasks assigned to it by the command, Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov said during a Zvezda TV broadcast.

"The Black Sea Fleet is confidently and successfully fulfilling the tasks assigned to it by the command. The surface forces, the submarine forces, the naval aviation, and the front line troops," Sokolov said.

On September 26, Sokolov took part in a meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry via videoconference. Earlier, a number of Ukrainian media outlets and Telegram channels spread information that Sokolov and a number of high-ranking officers were allegedly killed in a September 22 missile attack by the Kiev regime on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.