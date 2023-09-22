Russian, Bolivian top diplomats talk about Bolivia’s cooperation with BRICS

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bolivian counterpart Rogelio Maita touched upon Bolivia’s cooperation with BRICS on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties reaffirmed the course for further strengthening of multifaceted Russian-Bolivian ties. They focused attention on the key aspects of extending the political dialogue and enhancing cooperation in international affairs, primarily on the UN platforms. They talked through the issues of cooperation in the trade and economic area, including prospects for the implementation of mutually beneficial investment projects and the opportunities for boosting cultural and humanitarian exchanges," the statement said. "The meeting also touched upon Bolivia's cooperation with BRICS."

Earlier, Lavrov and Bolivian President Luis Arce talked about the implementation of Bolivia’s BRICS membership bid.

South Africa hosted the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on August 22-24. The summit participants agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates would join BRICS on January 1, 2024. A new list of potential members will be drawn up by the next summit.