Shoigu says Russia has no choice but to win

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia has no other choice but to achieve a victory in its special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"We have no other options," he said, when asked by a Rossiya-1 television host whether Russia will prevail.

Shoigu said Russian forces continue to make progress with their key mission of mowing down the enemy's equipment and personnel.

"The troops are engaged in keeping an active defense where needed and necessary. It’s harder in some places and easier in others, but I can say that the men are acting with confidence, the commanders are acting with confidence. We are reliably defending what we need to defend today," the minister said in an appearance on the "60 Minutes" program.