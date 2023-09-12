Putin offers condolences to Libyan leader over flooding death toll

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, over the heavy loss of human life due to a hurricane and flooding that followed. The message was uploaded to the Kremlin’s website.

"Please accept my sincere condolences over the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by the hurricane and flooding in the northeast of your country. Please express words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims," Putin said.

Russia is ready to provide necessary help to Libya, which has been hit by a hurricane and floods, Putin said. "We share the pain and sorrow of the friendly people of Libya. And, of course, we are ready to provide necessary assistance," the president said.

Cyclone Daniel hit northeastern Libya on September 10 to bring gale force winds and heavy rains with thunderstorms to cities on the Mediterranean coast. Many homes, hospitals and other crucial facilities were flooded. The city of Derna was the worst hit. Two dams were destroyed. The Libyan Red Crescent believes that the destruction of the dams near Derna was mainly to blame for the heavy casualties in the region.