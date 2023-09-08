Serbian expert gives high marks to election arrangements in Mariupol

DONETSK, September 8. /TASS/. An international expert from Serbia, a political science professor at one of Serbian universities, has given high marks to the way elections have been organized in Mariupol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"Three years ago, I came to Russia to serve as an expert in voting on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. Now I traveled here. I was at several polling stations today. Everything is organized very well, there are no violations or lapses," the expert told a TASS correspondent.

In all, ten experts from seven countries, the US, France, Cameroon, Indonesia, Iran, Serbia and Portugal, came to observe the elections to the regional parliament and municipal councils in Mariupol.