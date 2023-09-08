Russians won’t be intimidated by US sanctions rhetoric — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. The US government’s threats to impose new sanctions in connection with the upcoming elections in Russia will not intimidate the country’s citizens and all those who understand the true reasons behind the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Friday.

"We paid attention to the statements by high-ranking administration officials about the alleged illegitimacy of elections in the new regions of Russia," the embassy said in a statement. "We are facing threats with another wave of sanctions, including against international observers, who are expected to give impartial conclusions about the character of the electoral process."

"US authorities do not part with a long-standing habit of meddling into internal affairs of other countries. They consider themselves entitled to making recommendations and warnings regarding the conduct of electoral campaigns abroad," the statement said. "The United States are gravely mistaken in thinking that they can intimidate us and all those who understand the true nature of the conflict in Ukraine with the prospect of imposing restrictions."

"We would like to remind that residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson oblasts made their lawful choice at the referendums. Earlier, the same was done by inhabitants of the Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russians are not going to look to Washington when it comes to determination of their national future," Russian diplomats added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier on Thursday that the US authorities may impose sanctions on international observers, monitoring the election process in Russia’s new territories and Crimea. According to the top US diplomat, Washington will never recognize any former territory of Ukraine as a part of Russia. He reminded all those who may support the polls, including independent international observers, that the US may impose sanctions and visa restrictions on them.

The Single Voting Day will be held in Russia on September 10. For the first time, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will take part. Overall, more than 4,000 elections of various levels will be held in 85 Russian regions, including direct elections of regional heads in 21 regions. More than 34,000 mandates will be distributed according to the results of the elections.