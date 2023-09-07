Russia appreciates Bangladesh pursues its own interests despite Western pressure — MFA

DHAKA, September 7. /TASS/. Russia appreciates that some countries, including Bangladesh, pursue their national interests despite Western pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen.

"We appreciate very much that despite the unprecedented pressure exerted on all countries, including Bangladesh, by the US and its allies over the so-called Ukrainian issue, our friends are pursuing exclusively their own national interests in their foreign policy," Lavrov said.

This is Lavrov's first visit to Bangladesh. The foreign ministers of Russia and Bangladesh last met in Tashkent in July 2021 on the sidelines of the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities."