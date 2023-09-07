Rooppur plant construction in Bangladesh going smoothly — Lavrov

DHAKA, September 7. /TASS/. Construction of the nuclear power plant (NPP) Rooppur in Bangladesh is a flagship joint project being successfully implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Abdul Kalam Abdul Momen.

"Our flagship joint project is construction of the Rooppur NPP on the territory of Bangladesh," Lavrov said. "We have stated today that the project is progressing smoothly, in line with the schedule, and delivery and charging of first nuclear fuel are expected as early as in October," he noted.

The parties discussed prospects of developing ties in the trade and investment sphere during talks in Dhaka, Lavrov added.